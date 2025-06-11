‘A nightmare’: Critics blast Jacksonville’s new limits on aid for undocumented immigrants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local activists are urging supporters to boycott businesses owned by Jacksonville City Council members who voted in favor of a new immigration ordinance passed Tuesday night.

The bill, which restricts the use of taxpayer dollars for services to undocumented immigrants, passed 11 to 7 after hours of heated debate and multiple amendments. While supporters say it’s about fiscal responsibility, critics say it unfairly targets vulnerable communities.

“We passed Jacksonville’s first ever prohibition of spending taxpayer money on illegal immigrants for services,” said Councilman Rory Diamond, who sponsored the bill. “My colleagues wanted some exceptions… emergency services, military members, and others to prevent unintentional consequences.”

Among the changes made before passage: carveouts for pregnant women, children, military families, and victims of sex and labor trafficking.

Still, the measure drew emotional responses from community advocates.

Cuban-American community leader Clara Sowers said the bill could have a negative effect on immigrants in crisis.

“It’s a nightmare,” said Sowers. “Do you call JSO when you get beat up? Do you get in the ambulance if you’re hurt? This bill stokes fear.”

Now, the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance is calling for a boycott of any business tied to council members who voted yes.

The bill also requires the mayor’s office to report on the number of undocumented immigrants receiving city-funded housing, as well as disclose data on DEI programs and federal grants.

Mayor Donna Deegan has not yet signed the measure.

“She’s in a tough situation,” said Sowers. “No matter what she does, she’ll be criticized.”

Councilman Diamond had a message for the mayor:

“Have some guts, have some courage… sign it or veto it. Don’t just play games with it.”

