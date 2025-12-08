Nights of Lights updates bring more visitors, but downtown employees face parking challenges

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Nights of Lights draws thousands out to St. Augustine every December, causing gridlock in the area. This year, the city is closing streets and providing shuttles to help with that congestion.

Employees in downtown St. Augustine say the new updates have helped attract more people, but it has also made it difficult for workers to find parking.

“When you block off a lot of the other available parking, it’s really, really hard to, you know, get where you’re going,” said Michelle McHenry, an employee in downtown St. Augustine.

“Sometimes we have to prepare thirty to forty minutes to come early to find that parking spot,” said Sidney Breu, employee, cutter and fine art cutter.

Downtown employees calculate extra time for their commute to go to work this time of year. As they compete with visitors for a parking spot.

“We have to park in public parking spots. We pay. And there’s no private parking for us,” said Breu.

As Christmas lights and decorations attract thousands of visitors for nights of lights.

“Christmas, the trees, the lights, the atmosphere, everybody is so happy down here,” said Patti Napoli, a visitor from Boston.

With the influx of people throughout the years, city leaders made changes this time to the nights of lights by blocking off roads and raising the fine for illegal parking from 35 dollars to 100. As well as providing shuttles to the area.

“I like the park and ride situation. I think that’s a great opportunity, and it has been helping a little bit,” said Breu.

Folks in the area hope that, during a city council meeting on Monday, when they have a night of lights mid-season update, they will take employee parking into consideration.

“It would just be nice if we had a better way to accommodate everybody that’s coming in,” said McHenry.

