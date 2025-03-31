Nikema Williams resigns as Georgia Democratic Party chairwoman

ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams is stepping down as head of the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Williams announced her resignation as the party chair in a statement on Monday.

“As the first Black woman to chair the DPG, I set out to build a party that wasn’t just reactive but proactive, not just present but powerful. That’s exactly what we did. I remain committed to electing Democrats, expanding opportunity and fighting for a future where every Georgian has a voice and stake in our democracy. That work doesn’t end here and neither do I as I remain a member of both the state committee and executive committee and the Congresswoman for Georgia’s Fighting Fifth,” Williams said in part.

Williams, who represents Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, faced criticism, backlash, and calls for her to resign after President Donald Trump’s election win over former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Williams cited the new bylaws passed that would make chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia a full-time role as a reason for her stepping down.

Matthew Wilson, who currently serves as the party’s 1st Vice Chair, will take over as the interim chair.

