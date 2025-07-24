Several children rescued after alleged abuse in Columbia County ‘House of Horrors’

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Columbia County family - who adopted and fostered children - is facing disturbing charges after authorities say they abused a number of children in their care at a remote home hidden deep in the woods.

Jill and Brian Griffeth, along with their adult children Dallin and Liberty Ann, are accused of running what can only be described as a “house of horrors.” The family is charged with multiple counts of child cruelty, including physical and sexual abuse.

According to the arrest affidavit, nine children between the ages of 7 and 16 lived in filth and isolation. Some of the children were illiterate, while others didn’t even know their own birthdays.

One of the most shocking allegations involves a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly locked in a homemade cage, built with plywood and 2x4s, under a bunk bed. Investigators also say other children were beaten with a cane and sprayed in the face with vinegar as punishment.

Deputies say the abuse came to light after a report of one of the children - a 16-year-old boy - carrying a taser at a church camp. That tip led authorities to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Branford, where a follow-up interview revealed more allegations of neglect and abuse.

A woman told deputies the Griffeths primarily fostered and adopted African-American children, treating them like workers instead of nurturing them as family.

Defense attorney Chris Carson tells Action News Jax this case is still in its early stages and could take months before heading to trial.

“There are federal statutes that prohibit trafficking individuals between jurisdictions for sexual behavior or other types of work-related behavior, even slavery,” Carson said. “That is something that is criminalized and rightfully so.”

The Department of Children and Families has not responded to Action News Jax’s repeated requests asking whether the agency had previously investigated this family.

