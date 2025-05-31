Nine derelict boats to be removed from St. Augustine waterways

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will begin removing several derelict boats from local waterways beginning on Monday, June 2.

The contractor, Flagship Towing, is aiming to remove nine wrecked or unusable boats that have been taking up space in places like Salt Run and the Matanzas River.

The project is estimated to take two weeks and will make the waterways safer for other boats and marine life.

According to St. Johns County’s Derelict Vessel Viewer dashboard, the county has 36 vessels marked either derelict or ready for removal.

Derelict boats in St. Johns County Derelict or at-risk boats listed on St. Johns County's dashboard

Once all the boats have been removed, they will be relocated, properly destroyed, and disposed of, according to the city.

Funding for the project is being provided by the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) and the St. Augustine Port, Waterway and Beach District.

