No arrests one year after three St. Patrick’s Day shootings in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One year ago today, a man was killed and three other people were hurt in three separate shootings on the night of St. Patrick’s Day in Jacksonville Beach.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department tells Action News Jax there are still no arrests that have been made in any of the shootings, which police all say happened within the same hour.

Action News Jax first told you last year when it started with the first shooting, right before 8:00 PM, which broke out around the boardwalk, after between 250-400 people, mostly teens, had an unpermitted gathering involving fights. Less than a half hour later, police say a man fired a gun while running past the Ritz bar, which happened about 20 minutes before we’re told a 21-year-old man, James Jones III, was shot and killed outside the Sneakers bar.

James Jones III’s picture is still up on the First Coast CrimeStoppers page where law enforcement is still accepting tips to help lead to arrests in any of the three shootings. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department wasn’t able to speak with Action News Jax about the investigation but says it’s still actively working it alongside the state attorney’s office.

Action News Jax’s Finn Carlin asked the police department why there haven’t been any arrests made in the year since the shootings happened. Police said it’s taken this long, in part, because of the number of tips it has been receiving and investigating.

At the beginning of March, the police department announced a “Zero Tolerance Spring Surge” initiative meant to put more of its staff toward reducing crimes and violence in Jax Beach over a six-week period, including over weekends like this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.

But some people on the beach, at least for today, told Action News Jax they didn’t notice many patrols going up and down the beach.

“I haven’t noticed anyone, not any more of an unusual presence than normal,” said Wendy Chandler, who was visiting Jax Beach with her fiance, Bill Ellis, who lives in Jacksonville.

Ellis easily remembers hearing the news of the shootings.

“It was horrible that people had to resort to violence and crazy things like that,” said Ellis.

He, like others, is hoping arrests will be made.

“It’s unfortunate that they didn’t get the people yet, but, hopefully, they will,” Ellis said.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call First Coast CrimeStoppers at the link here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.