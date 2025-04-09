Local

No injuries reported at bank robbery in St. Johns County, suspect information unknown

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office SJSO logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A local bank has been the subject of an armed robbery in St Johns County, per the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery occurred at Ameris Bank on North Ponce De Leon Blvd.

SJSO tells Action News Jax that there have been no reported injuries, as well as no suspect information at this time.

Stay tuned to Action News Jax as we learn more about this active investigation.

