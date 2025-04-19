Nocatee father speaks out after son injured by tire spikes

NOCATEE, Fla. — More victims are popping up after the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office discovered tire spikes in the Nocatee community.

13-year-old Aydan Hancin was seen lying face up on the ground after being thrown from his E-bike Wednesday when he hit a tire spike.

“He was literally out unconscious,” said Aydan’s father, Michael Hancin.

Michael said one of the spikes went into his son’s leg.

“and punctured his bone so he’s got a bunch of infection inside the bone,” said Michael.

Aydan is now at home recovering with a foot cast and using crutches to get around.

But he’s not the only victim.

Parents in the Nocatee community are concerned for their kids’ safety after finding tire spikes near these bicycle paths at Crosswater Parkway and Bluewater Drive in Ponte Vedra.

“This is too dangerous. It can injure the children who are just walking, bikes, golf carts,” neighbor Beth Schlict said.

Hancin and other neighbors believe the spikes were placed intentionally around their neighborhood for one reason.

“They don’t like bikes. they want to stop e-bikes,” Michael said.

Hancin wants the spike placements to stop.

“Someone is going to get hurt and unfortunately, it was my son,” Michael added.

To make matters worse for young Aydan, his father said someone shot and killed his pet goose last week — a goose he had rescued.

“and he was just about to leave the next day. But someone took it upon himself to shoot him three times and killed him.”

After all his son and family have been through, Hancin says he is still choosing forgiveness.

“I’m not pressing any charges against anybody. I have total forgiveness for you. Please just apologize to my son. We don’t want no one else getting hurt. That’s the big thing here,” Michael said.

The father said his son will have to go through multiple surgeries over the next year. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the spikes- they are working with community leaders to make sure nobody else uses them here.

