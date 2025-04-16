Northeast Florida woman said she was turned away from measles testing: How to get yours

A local woman told Action News Jax that after experiencing symptoms of the measles, she couldn’t find a healthcare facility that offered measles testing.

The woman wanted to keep her identity concealed because she is a local schoolteacher, but she shared pictures of what she believes may be rashes.

Possible rashes on woman wishing to get measles tested

“I just can’t believe that this community is not better set up for somebody who needs to get tested for measles, ya know?” she tells us.

The woman says she visited an urgent care, the Duval County Health Department, and the Health Department’s Immunization Department, and they all turned her away.

Now, infectious disease experts are weighing in on what people should do if they think they may be infected.

Related: US measles cases surpass 700 with outbreaks in six states. Here’s what to know

Dr. William Raszka says that because the virus is so contagious, it’s best that people call their primary care doctors before going in. From there, a doctor should be able to guide the next steps. The doctor goes on to add that the virus is so contagious, it can linger in a room hours after the infected person has left.

“I think everyone should get the vaccine. I think the vaccine is incredibly effective in preventing measles,” Raszka says.

Related: RFK Jr.’s mixed message about the measles outbreaks draws criticism from health officials

Dr. Razska, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center, says that the measles vaccination is the best defense against the virus. He says that there are tests available that can check for antibodies, too.

The doctor adds that children and unvaccinated people are especially vulnerable to the virus. He says that now is the time to check your vaccination records to make sure you’re protected.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

For the woman who is remaining anonymous, she says she finally got a breakthrough when she was able to get a virtual appointment with her doctor, who is now ordering a measles test for her.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Duval County Health Department and the state health department to learn more about what people should do if they think they’ve been infected. At the time of this publication, we have not heard back from them.

Florida residents wanting to request their vaccination records can find that information here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.