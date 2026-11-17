JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some Northside neighbors are pushing back on a plan that would transform a Jacksonville park into housing.

Action News Jax told you in October about the city’s plan to build affordable housing near Charles “Boobie” Clark Park. Now, community members are speaking out.

City Council members decided not to act on the proposal Monday after a meeting at City Hall. The bill’s sponsor, Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, moved to defer the item. It’s unclear why the item was deferred or when it will return to the committee, but community members still showed up Monday to oppose the plan.

“Many of my neighbors are in favor of more affordable housing on the Northside, but we are opposed to having that housing site or any other development on the site that is now Boobie Clark Park,” one speaker said.

One by one, some Northside community members made one thing clear.

“No, do not build on Boobie Clark Park,” another speaker said.

An ordinance proposed by District 10 Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman could transform all of Boobie Clark Park into a multi-phase, mixed-income housing development. Current plans call for the first phase to take place on two parcels totaling about 3.5 acres, areas that do not currently house any park amenities.

But the proposal also includes transferring the entire 17-acre park property for possible future development, something community members said would be a blow to their community.

“We don’t believe that the existing neighborhood of Sherwood should be destabilized or disenfranchised with the removal of the park for what we’re calling affordable housing,” a speaker said.

Community members say that while they are in favor of more affordable housing, they’re against it at the expense of their neighborhood park. Ultimately, council members moved to defer the item. Now, the future of the 17-acre park property remains undecided as the proposal awaits further consideration.

Action News Jax is working to learn when this item will come before the committee again. When we find out, we’ll let you know on air and online.

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