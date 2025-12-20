Northside team collects nearly 4 tons of trash from Jacksonville neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan announced on Tuesday that the Northside team “Collect and Connect” won the 2nd Jax Litter League contest by collecting 227 bags of trash—nearly four tons—from Jacksonville neighborhoods.

Team captain Susan Shinego led her crew to victory in the citywide competition.

As the winners of the contest, the team received a game day experience to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars play the New York Jets, along with a box of Jaguars merchandise.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jax Litter League is a component of Mayor Deegan’s “Keep Jax Cute, Don’t Pollute” initiative.

Teams from all over Jacksonville collectively removed thousands of pounds of litter from parks, streets and public spaces during the competition.

“The Jax Litter League shows what Jacksonville can accomplish when neighbors come together for our city,” Mayor Deegan said in a news release.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.