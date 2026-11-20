JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For its second season in Jacksonville, Norwegian Cruises began this weekend operating the Dawn for sails to The Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean.

The 965-foot Dawn replaces the same-length Gem for 4- and 5-day cruises from Jacksonville.

The Dawn accommodates 2,290 guests at double capacity. That’s about 100 fewer than the Gem, which Norwegian deployed in its first season.

A post on JAXPORT’s Facebook page said the ship will offer cruises through April, with “plenty to enjoy onboard, from themed restaurants and live entertainment to a casino, pool and spa.”

Carnival Cruise Line also operates out of Jacksonville. The Carnival Elation offers 4- and 5-day trips to The Bahamas.

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