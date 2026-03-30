Not an empty seat at Community Christian Church as community pays their respects to Colton Tibbetts

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — There were no empty seats at Community Christian Church as grieving loved ones gathered to bid farewell to Colton Tibbetts, a young man defined by a quiet strength and a legacy of serving his community as a fourth-generation firefighter.

Tibbetts, who had recently earned a promotion to Engineer with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue (JFRD), was remembered not just for his professional drive, but for a genuine kindness that “you don’t question, you just feel.”

The service drew firefighters from multiple agencies across the region to honor one of their own. Tibbetts tragically lost his life Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Tibbetts lost control of his vehicle, striking a sign and several trees.

Inside the packed sanctuary, the atmosphere was one of heavy hearts and fond memories. Family members spoke of a “God-fearing, determined young man” whose presence could fill a room before he even uttered a word.

“It doesn’t feel possible that someone full of life and love can be gone so suddenly,” one family member shared. “My heart is trying to catch up on something it doesn’t understand,” said a family member.

JFRD Chief Percy Golden highlighted Tibbetts’ dedication to the craft that ran in his blood. While many knew him for a “fun-loving, some would say goofy” personality, Golden noted that underneath lay a goal-oriented professional.

Outside of work, Tibbetts had recently achieved the milestone of buying his first home.

“Colton did not let anything stand in his way,” Golden said.

Beyond the fire station, Tibbetts was a passionate outdoorsman and a devoted Alabama fan. But above all, he was a brother and a son.

“I’ll always be proud of my brother,” his brother told the congregation, offering a final, simple salute: “Rest easy, Colton.”

As the service concluded, the “quiet strength” Tibbetts carried was mirrored in the silent, somber procession of his fellow firefighters, standing guard for a young man who left an indelible mark everywhere he went.

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