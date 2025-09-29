‘Not a swimming pool’: Ocean Rescue warns beachgoers of rough waters from Atlantic storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda churning in the Atlantic, we can expect some rougher conditions at the beach.

Our First Alert Meteorologists say you can expect to see high rip currents, dangerous surf, and seas increasing to 6-8 feet Monday night.

When we spoke with beachgoers, we heard some mixed reactions to the rough ocean conditions.

“It looks like a washing machine,” said local Martin Kennelly. “It’s all turbulence.”

“Any time there’s waves, I’m out there,” said surfer Finnely Nordstrom.

Lt. Maxwell Ervanian with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue says they do not recommend people go into the water with these conditions if they aren’t a strong ocean swimmer.

“It is not a swimming pool and a lot of variables can take effect into a dangerous day,” said Lt. Ervanian.

Variables like rip currents could see some people dragged out to sea — something that Martin Kennelly experienced four years ago.

“It was like you didn’t know what was going on. I couldn’t get back onto shore. I’m being pulled out,” said Kennelly.

But Nordstrom says, like other surfers, you’ll still find him in the water.

“This week should be picking up,” said Finnely. “I’ll definitely be out here all week.”

Jax Beach Ocean Rescue said it already had one ocean rescue Sunday due to the rough water conditions, so they are urging people to follow the flag warnings and stay near a lifeguard if deciding to go swimming.

