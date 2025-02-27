‘Not unusual’: Local woman arrested, accused of stealing from the elderly around Florida

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Jacksonville woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from elderly women across Northeast Florida.

Detectives said 47-year-old, Kabreshia Caldwell targeted them at several different stores from Nassau County to St. Johns County County.

According to Caldwell’s arrest warrant, over a period of a couple of years, she stole from more than 20 people.

“It doesn’t make me happy at all,” Jacksonville resident Darlene Yauger said. “It’s very concerning, but it’s not a surprise either.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

However, Yauger said she was surprised to hear just how many women police said Caldwell stole from.

“It is not unusual for individuals to take advantage of the elderly,” law and safety expert Dale Carson said.

Caldwell is in custody and faces more than 30 charges related to petit theft, fraud, and grand theft across multiple agencies.

“As a person that works hard, and earned money all their life, they should not have anything stolen from them,” a Jacksonville resident who wanted to remain anonymous told Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez.

The arrest warrant reveals from May 2022 to March 2023, Caldwell went to Walmart and Publix stores in Clay, St. Johns, Nassau, and Duval counties.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Detectives said she’d target shoppers who were by themselves and ranged from ages 61 to 94.

“It’s sad to see that happen especially to someone that can’t get up and go back to work tomorrow to make that money back up again,” the Jacksonville resident said.

In multiple cases, authorities said surveillance video would capture her stealing the wallets when they weren’t looking and using their ID cards to make ATM withdrawals or get cash back at stores.

“My mother, she is 90 years old. Her mind says I can handle things, and she can’t,” Yauger said.

Caldwell is ultimately accused of stealing more than $10,000 over a year.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Carson said if the charges are true, it’s no surprise she would keep doing it.

“When people get good at a certain behavior, they tend to re-behave in that way because they’re successful,” Carson said.

Caldwell was already in prison for unrelated charges but has now been transferred to the Clay County Jail.

She has a more than $155,000 bond. Her next court date is set for Mar. 11.

Anyone with additional information regarding these cases is encouraged to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512, or you can submit an anonymous tip through its SaferWatch app, or by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers by dialing **TIPS.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.