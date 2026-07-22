Number of JSO officers employed per 1000 residents is below national average, Sheriff says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned the overall number of sworn officers employed by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is below the national average.

Right now, JSO says they currently have 1,804 officers employed, and they are budgeted to have 1,909 officers.

This means there are currently 105 vacancies.

The FBI says in 2019 the national average was 2.4 sworn police officers for every 1000 inhabitants.

Given the current data we have, JSO is currently averaging about 1.8 officers for every 1000 residents.

Sheriff TK Waters says he’s aware of the shortage but wants to be considerate of the city’s budget.

“I don’t want to go and ask for 300 new officers in one city. That’s a lot. And that’s going to cost taxpayers a lot,” said Sheriff Waters. “At the same time, we have to gradually increase.”

During Monday’s JSO town hall, Sheriff Waters said he hopes to get more officers in the future. This comes as the Sheriff has touted decreases in crime this year.

“If I’m fortunate enough to be here next term, which is my hope, then we’re going to continue to work on that part of it, continue to try to grow and build the agency,” said Sheriff Waters. “Our city is getting larger. I don’t mean land-wise, I’m talking people-wise. So we have to have the numbers that are necessary to serve our public.”

Sheriff Waters stressed that, as for right now, his officers will continue to work hard and move the manpower where it’s needed to make sure the calls get answered.

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