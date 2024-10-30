State Attorney’s office to determine if JEA board violated law following Inspector General investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Office of Inspector General said JEA needs to better train board members about Sunshine Law violations.

The investigation stems from allegations that board members for the city-owned utility discussed leadership matters without public disclosure.

Investigators concluded members of the board had conversations outside of scheduled public meetings.

This includes board members John Baker and Bobby Stein discussing leadership changes before and after former CEO Jay Stowe resigned and Vickie Cavey was appointed to be interim CEO.

The OIG is recommending an enforceable policy against Sunshine Law violations and training for board members.

A copy of the report was forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office to determine if any criminal violations occurred.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker first reported in May that sources told him the Inspector General was looking into the hiring of Cavey, who is now the permanent CEO of the utility.

Cavey was introduced via a motion at the board meeting in April without any prior notice meeting regarding who was being considered for the position.

There’s also the question if Cavey is eligible for the job per city ordinance because she has no executive experience with a utility.

JEA sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“JEA and its board recognize the importance of the Sunshine Law and their obligations to comply. The OIG report did not determine that JEA violated the Sunshine Law, and nothing in the report suggests that any criminal conduct occurred. The Board continues to acknowledge and adhere to Sunshine law provisions and ethical mandates.

“We thank our board for its continued service to JEA, our customers and community.”

