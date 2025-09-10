Officer-involved shooting reported in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office just announced an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the area of 1st Street and Brainard Road in South St. Augustine.

Police warn drivers of a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

We will provide more details when they are available.

