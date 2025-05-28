Local

Olivia Newton John and other ladies of the 80s will be celebrated at Jacksonville Symphony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Symphony will celebrate the iconic ladies of the 80s in the Pops Series Finale at the Jacoby Symphony Hall on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The symphony will focus on Olivia Newton-John’s hit songs and influence for setting the stage for female voices throughout the 80s.

Other popular 80s songs such as Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” and Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” will be included as well.

Assistant Conductor Nathaniel Efthimiou will lead the program as conductor, which will feature performances from talented vocalists and musicians.

Tickets are available here.

