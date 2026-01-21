Olympic medalist Dr. Ronald B. Joseph, husband of St. Johns County commissioner, dies

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Ronald B. Joseph, M.D. F.A.C.S., husband of St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph, died peacefully on Tuesday after a three-and-a-half-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Ponte Vedra Beach at 1 p.m. on Friday, inviting the public to honor his memory.

Dr. Joseph was diagnosed with ALS on the first day of Joseph’s term as a commissioner three and a half years ago. Despite the progressive disease that led to his increasing physical limitations, he maintained his dignity and sense of humor, showing resilience throughout his life until his passing.

Ronald Joseph was a former Olympic figure skater who won a Bronze medal at the 1964 Olympics alongside his sister Vivian, representing the U.S. They were the first Jewish medal winners in Olympic figure skating. In 2024, Ronald and Vivian were inducted into the Figure Skating Hall of Fame, an honor that his son Jeremy accepted on his behalf.

After his Olympic career, Dr. Joseph pursued medicine and became a renowned orthopedic surgeon with a 50-year career specializing in shoulder, hand, and wrist surgery. He trained at prestigious institutions such as Northwestern University and the Mayo Clinic and practiced in various states, including Florida and Ariz., pioneering techniques in arthroscopic shoulder repair.

Krista Keating met Dr. Joseph in 1990, and they shared a daughter, Ali, who is currently 21. He was also a father figure to Krista’s three children, helping shape their involvement in various sports. Tragically, Charlie, one of the boys, died in 2016 while serving in the U.S. Navy and received high honors posthumously for his bravery in combat.

Ronald, who became a man of faith later in life, converted to Catholicism and was baptized after being diagnosed with ALS. He expressed the significance of this moment, stating, “That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.” Despite his declining health, he emphasized that life is about the experience and not just achievements, famously saying, “It’s the journey that counts, not the medals.”

The Funeral Mass for Dr. Joseph will take place on Jan. 23.

