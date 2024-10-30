On-again, off-again girlfriend person of interest in case of missing Putnam man Chad Mullen

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The woman who ran a business with missing Palatka man Chad Mullen is now a person of interest in his disappearance, investigators said.

Mullen’s family confirmed to Action News Jax on Tuesday night that investigators found his body in St. Johns County, though Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies have yet to officially identify the remains.

Detectives told Action News Jax Mullen’s phone was last pinged on September 10 near Stormy Stables – a horse rental shop in San Mateo.

The sheriff’s office said he ran the business with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Caylen Deller.

She was arrested on a warrant for grand theft charges unrelated to this case.

Authorities say they located the body while investigating a tip linked to Mullen’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s office said the tip they got on Monday led them to a property on Federal Point Road in Hastings.

Putnam detectives said they found a lot of loose dirt on the property on Monday. After sifting through the dirt carefully, investigators uncovered a body.

Mullen’s daughter Holli Mullen said she was the last person to talk to him on September 9.

With no clues on where he was, the family offered thousands of dollars to solve this case.

“Everybody just wants closure and answers,” Holli had said. “We are waiting for justice.”

Action News Jax is still waiting to learn more about how he died.

