One dead after fatal shooting in Northwest Jacksonville, per JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night that has left one man dead.

According to JSO, officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of New Kings Rd. at around 5 pm on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, an adult white male, with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later had succumbed to injuries.

No information regarding the suspect is available at this time, however, JSO states that witnesses had seen an argument between the suspect and the victim occur before the shooting. The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle.

As JSO continues to investigate this shooting, Action News Jax will keep you informed.

Any information regarding the shooting or the potential suspect should be sent to JSO at (904) 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

