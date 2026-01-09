One death confirmed in Crescent City boat accident, multiple patients

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — UPDATE, 8:45 AM: The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Action News Jax that one person is dead in the Friday morning boat accident in Crescent City.

Rescue teams were called to the area at about 6:42 a.m. for the accident that occurred near 100 Grove Avenue.

END UPDATE

The Crescent City boat ramp is closed due to a boat accident Friday morning. Putnam County Fire Rescue posted about the accident on social media after 7 a.m. saying it involves multiple patients.

Multiple rescue teams and the Florida Fish and Wildlife remain at the scene. “This is an evolving incident ...” the post states.

*This article will be updated with details when available.

