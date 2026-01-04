One killed, two hurt in crash on Butler Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man died, and two others were hurt after a car crashed off Butler Boulevard Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 23-year-old driver from Green Cove Springs was headed east on Butler Blvd near I-295 around 9:54 p.m., when he lost control on the wet road. The sedan skidded onto the shoulder and slammed into a tree.

A 22-year-old passenger, riding in the front seat, died at the scene. The driver and another passenger, a 23-year-old from Jacksonville, had minor injuries, FHP said.

Investigators say the crash happened during heavy rain.

The name of the man who died has not been released yet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

