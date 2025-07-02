Local

One person dead, another injured in JTB crash in Jacksonville Beach

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Police lights
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A person was killed Tuesday night and another was seriously injured after a crash in Jacksonville Beach, according to the police department.

JBPD says officers responded to the one-car crash at J. Turner Butler Boulevard West near Sanctuary Parkway around 7:54 P.M.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

One person was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, while another was critically injured and taken to Memorial Hospital.

The right lane was closed Tuesday night as first responders worked.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!