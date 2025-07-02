One person dead, another injured in JTB crash in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A person was killed Tuesday night and another was seriously injured after a crash in Jacksonville Beach, according to the police department.

JBPD says officers responded to the one-car crash at J. Turner Butler Boulevard West near Sanctuary Parkway around 7:54 P.M.

One person was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, while another was critically injured and taken to Memorial Hospital.

The right lane was closed Tuesday night as first responders worked.

