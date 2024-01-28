OneJax welcomes Elizabeth Anderson as new CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dr. Mobeen Rathore, Chair of the OneJax board, proudly announced Elizabeth Andersen as the new Chief Executive Officer of OneJax, Inc.

“Andersen, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) with her own practice and former chair of the Duval County School Board, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the role,” Rathore stated. “Her extensive involvement in city governance, including serving as Chair of the Mental Health Subcommittee for Mayor Donna Deegan and the City of Jacksonville, exemplifies her commitment to addressing critical community issues.”

A Jacksonville native and University of Florida graduate, Andersen’s journey into leadership spans teaching in Duval County Public Schools to overseeing community-based mental health counselors at the Child Guidance Center.

Rathore emphasized Andersen’s role as a catalyst for positive change, citing her dedication to initiatives promoting social equity, resource accessibility, and the common good.

“We found her in our own boardroom,” Rathore added, highlighting Andersen’s recent role on the OneJax board. “Her decision to step into this position reflects her values and vision for our community.”

Andersen, set to assume her new role on February 5, 2024, expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead OneJax into the future.

About OneJax, Inc.

OneJax is an interfaith organization dedicated to fostering respect and understanding among people of diverse backgrounds. Through education, community building, and advocacy, OneJax has worked for 54 years to promote inclusivity and celebrate diversity in Northeast Florida.

