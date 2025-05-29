Local

Only in Florida: Jacksonville police seek man who stole ferret by concealing in shorts

By Rich Jones
Man ‘fondles’ ferret at Jacksonville pet store, puts it down his shorts to steal it. The ferret was taken from Petland on Beach Boulevard on Tuesday, May 28.
Jacksonville, Fl — May is winding down with record-challenging heat. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says today will be the 18th 90 degree day in Jacksonville for the month, breaking a May monthly record for number of 90 degree days. The weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Hurricane season starts Sunday, June 1.

Jacksonville police are looking for a man who they say stole a ferret from a pet store by putting it down his shorts. It happened on Tuesday night at Petland on Beach Boulevard near Hodges. An incident report describes the man as having “a unique long mustache” and that he was “wearing a blue Under Armour cutoff shirt and ‘Navy’ logo shorts.” The report notes the man “fondles the ferret for quite some time.”

Another only in Florida moment involves a ferret at a Jax pet store.

Three Big Things to Know:

Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters defends the way his officers handled the arrest of three people at a city council meeting. And a “credit card” sized knife that made its way past security and into Jacksonville City Council Chambers is putting pressure on the private company paid millions to protect City Hall and other Jacksonville buildings.

The U.S. will soon revoke the visas of Chinese students. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the U.S. will begin revoking the visas of some Chinese students, “including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”

Florida stands by man’s best friend. That’s what Governor Ron DeSantis said yesterday as he signed two animal cruelty bills into law. Trooper’s Law makes it a third-degree felony to restrain and abandon a dog outdoors during a declared natural disaster or evacuation order. Trooper’s Law is named after a dog named Trooper that was tied up by the side of the road during Hurricane Milton.

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

