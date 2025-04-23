Local

Orange County leaders approve $11 million bid to lure Jaguars to Orlando during stadium renovations

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ORLANDA, Fla. — Orange County Commissioners voted Tuesday to give $11 million to get Jacksonville Jaguars home games in 2027.

The bid would require the Jags to play a minimum of eight home games and any home playoff games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando while EverBank Stadium goes through renovations.

The chief executive of Citrus Sports told commissioners he is confident the Jaguars will choose Orlando over Gainesville.

