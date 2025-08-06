Orange Park Chick-fil-A to host Back-to-School Giveaway

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A Chick-fil-A in Orange Park will host a ‘Back to School Bash’ on Friday, Aug. 8 to support local students starting the new school year.

The restaurant will give out 500 free school supply kits to students in the community. Guests can also enjoy face painting, music and lots of family-friendly fun.

“It’s an honor to serve this community, and we’re incredibly excited for the opportunity to support our students, the future leaders of tomorrow,” said Craig Phillips, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Wells Road. “We hope families will come out and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon as we help students kickoff the new school year.”

This event will be located at the Chick-fil-A on Wells Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Supply kits are available for students grades K-12. One kit per present student, while supplies last.

©2025 Cox Media Group