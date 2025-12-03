Orange Park to host free safety trainings on Dec. 7

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Town of Orange Park is offering two free safety training sessions on Sunday, December 7 to help keep the community informed and prepared.

The first session, an E-bike Safety Workshop, runs from 10:00-11:30 a.m. and aims to help cyclists “ride smarter and stay safe on the road.”

The second session, Active Assailant Preparedness for Civilians, will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and is designed to provide “clear, lifesaving guidance on how to recognize danger early and reduce risk in critical situations.

Both events are open to the public, and lunch will be provided.

WHEN: Sunday, December 7 | E-bike Safety Workshop 10:00-11:00a.m. | Lunch Break 12:00-1:00p.m. | Active Assailant Preparedness for Civilians1:00-3:00 p.m.

WHERE: 2042 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073

