Orange Park man dies in Lakeside crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old Orange Park man is dead after the SUV he was driving crashed Sunday night. The single-vehicle wreck occurred at about 9:14 p.m. at Doctors Lake and Admirals Walk drives in Lakeside.

The man was traveling southbound on Doctors Lake Drive approaching Admirals Walk Drive E., a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, failed to negotiate a curve, lost control of the SUV, and flipped over, the news release states. He was ejected from the vehicle.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.