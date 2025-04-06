Over 200 sailors reunited with families at Naval Air Station Jacksonville Sunday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Welcome home to the “War Eagles” of Naval Air Station Jacksonville Patrol Squadron 16.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The 286 sailors of Patrol Squadron 16 touched ground Sunday morning after a six-month deployment in Japan and the Indo-Pacific.

“We do all sorts of missions out there,” explained Executive Officer Jacob Weinzatl. ”Primarily intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.”

The return was marked by an emotional reunion this morning, after a lengthy deployment that is always difficult for loved ones and sailors alike.

“It’s not easy, but we make it work sacrifice, and we appreciate him,” said Kayleigh Fisher.

“The winter deployment’s always tough. You miss Thanksgiving and Christmas, but you know, these people make it worth it,” added Lieutenant William Beal. “They send back some Christmas gifts, some love in the mail, so, it makes this even sweeter.”

Now, being back on land and home again, the sailors Action News Jax spoke with Sunday said they’re most looking forward to time with family - but also that first meal back home that cannot be matched while out at sea and serving abroad.

“Unfortunately it’s Sunday so Chick-Fil-A’s closed, but we’ll hit that tomorrow,” said AWA2 Garrison Lagros with a laugh.

Now with those families reunited once again, it’s back on land for at least the next year for the 286 sailors - before then readying for the next deployment and next mission at hand.

“It’ll be a quick, fast 12 months and we’ll be back on the road,” said XO Weinzatl.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.