Overturned car on I-95 causing significant delays near downtown

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
TRAFFIC
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An overturned car on Interstate 95 southbound is causing significant delays Friday morning downtown near the Fuller Warren Bridge. Crews remained at the scene at 9 a.m. working to clear the roadway.

