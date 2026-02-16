Overturned car leaves two critically hurt in St. Johns County crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews responded to a major car crash at the intersection of County Road 214 and Allen Nease Road on Sunday, according to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle rolled over with people trapped inside.

Officials say there are multiple patients, and two people have life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

