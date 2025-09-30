‘Overwhelmingly failing’: New report gives critical review of JEA’s environmental record

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report from an environmental group calls out JEA for being behind on clean, affordable energy.

The Sierra Club’s annual Dirty Truth Report gave the utility a failing grade for its clean energy transition.

“We feel like JEA is overwhelmingly failing to plan a transition to local, affordable and reliable clean energy,” said Suzanne Sapp, with the Sierra Club.

The report grades 75 utilities nationwide based on their plans to retire coal plants by 2030, not to build new gas plants through 2035 and transition to clean energy through 2035.

It also criticizes JEA for the operation of its coal-fired units at the utility’s Northside generating station — something the Sierra Club said is costing customers and harming public health.

“Our report shows that if JEA would retire the northside coal unit, JEA customers would save up to $500 million over the next 12 years,” said Sapp. If they would look at renewable options and expand renewable energy, we could prevent at least 112 asthma attacks annually."

However, JEA disputes the claims the environmental group is making.

A spokesperson said the Sierra Club’s report includes a number of fallacies.

JEA said coal represents 1% of the utility’s fuel mix, and its northside generating station is one of the cleanest plants in the country.

The utility also said it has reduced its carbon emissions by 53% since 2007, noting the closure of the St. Johns River Power Park coal-fired plant.

The board recently approved plans to build a combined-cycle natural gas plant at the former St. Johns River Power Park site. JEA said the infrastructure investment will allow them to strengthen system reliability and meet future energy demand.

Starting October 1, JEA customers will see another 5.1% rate increase that was previously voted on.

Still, JEA said residential customers’ combined utility bills are among the lowest in Florida.

