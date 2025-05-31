Pace Center for Girls marks milestone with 40th graduation ceremony

Pace Center for Girls proudly marked the achievement of its 40th graduating class, representing a significant milestone.

Seventeen girls walked across the stage.

Everyone at Pace calls graduation day the happiest day of their life, and every graduate emerges with a sense of purpose and possibility, said Pace Center for Girls.

This year’s valedictorian, Marlee, spoke about her story and how she rose above adversity.

She wraps up her speech by encouraging fellow graduates to take charge of their futures and recognize the greatness within themselves.

