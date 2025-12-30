Pack the Bank! The Jaguars take on the Titans at EverBank Stadium this Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Calling all Jaguars fans! Don’t miss the final game of the 2025 regular NFL season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Jan. 4, at EverBank Stadium at 1 p.m.

This isn’t just a game. This is the battle for the AFC South. A win on Sunday means the Jags take the division title and get to host the first playoff game.

One way to make the most of the home-field advantage is to pack the stadium with fans. The players and the coaches say hearing loud and proud fans helps them keep the winning momentum going strong.

Seats at all price levels are still available. Go to Jaguars.com/tickets or call 904-633-2000 to secure your seats.

