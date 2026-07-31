Pair facing felony drug charges after JSO bust

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a two people on July 23 after discovering one kilogram of cocaine hidden inside a vehicle at a Southpoint area hotel. Harry Cruz-Gonzalez, 38 and Maria Pena-Rosario, 34, face felony charges following a long-term trafficking investigation, JSO said Friday.

JSO’s narcotics unit launched the investigation on suspicion that the pair was trafficking cocaine into the community, a JSO social media post states. Investigators received a tip on July 22 that the two were traveling from central Florida to Jacksonville with the drugs intended for sale.

Detectives stopped the couple at a hotel on July 23 to perform a search of their car. They located a kilogram of cocaine concealed inside a specialized trap built into the vehicle and seized more than $2,300 in cash found on the suspects, JSO said. Both Cruz-Gonzalez and Pena-Rosario were charged with trafficking in cocaine. Cruz-Gonzalez faces additional charges of possession of marijuana and resisting an officer without violence.

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