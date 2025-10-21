Palatka City Commissioners approve new terms for City Manager Marcia Carty amid investigation

PALATKA, Fla. — In a decisive move, Palatka city commissioners voted Monday to impose new conditions on City Manager Marcia Carty’s role as she remains under investigation following allegations made by city employees.

The accusations against Carty include lying, giving conflicting instructions, creating a toxic work environment, micromanaging, disrespecting staff, showing age-based favoritism, assigning personal tasks to employees, and making inappropriate comments about appearance.

Despite divided public opinion, commissioners unanimously agreed to allow Carty to remain in her position but under strict restrictions.

During a public comment session, opinions were split. One supporter said, “No city manager is ever liked by the entire staff. In fact, most of them are hated by over half their staff. You have a good lady here. Keep her.” Conversely, another caller urged the commissioners, “You have the power to end this, so I’m calling on you to do the right thing. And end this for every employee who has suffered under her.”

Under the newly passed motion, Carty will begin a 30-day administrative leave, during which Police Chief Jason Shaw will serve as acting city manager. During this leave, Carty is required to undergo job training and review city and state policies. She will also face evaluations at 30, 60, and 90 days, followed by annual reviews.

If she successfully completes the training and evaluations, Carty will return to full duties, with Chief Shaw resuming his role as Police Chief.

Commissioner Annie Davis expressed concern over frequent leadership changes, stating, “We’ve already fired city managers in short succession, and that’s in some instances before completing a year. A third termination under three years would signal and I agree a chronic instability in our leadership.”

Additionally, the commission approved a transfer for the remaining employee who filed a complaint, ensuring she no longer reports directly to Carty.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.