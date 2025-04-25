Palatka pastor accused of child sexual abuse back in jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Palatka pastor accused of sexual assault against a child is back in jail after having his bond revoked.

Action News Jax told you last week when Leo Parker was released from the Putnam County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, The State Attorney’s Office requested a hearing on April 22nd to have that bond revoked.

Pastor Leo Parker was arrested on April 16th by the Palatka Police Department for sexual battery on a minor between the ages 12 and 18.

At the time, he was working at the Emerge Church.

Court documents show that the state presented several pieces of evidence Wednesday to show that he should remain in police custody.

Those include text messages, photos of Parker, and “child porn photos.”

The judge ultimately sided with the State, ordering that Parker be held without bond and have no contact with the victim or any other minors.

Another court document filed on Wednesday showed that the suspect waived his right to an arraignment and is pleading not guilty to any and all charges against him.

He was re-booked into jail that day.

