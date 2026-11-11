Suspicious package found near Palatka parade site ruled harmless

PALATKA, Fla. — A suspicious package found in downtown Palatka on Wednesday on 3rd Street between Laurel Street and Oak Street was deemed to be a “harmless item,” police say.

Police cordoned off the immediate area out of an abundance of caution following Veterans Day Parade festivities held in the area earlier Wednesday.

PPD said the object appeared to have been inadvertently left behind, with no indication it was deliberately placed.

PPD, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to assess the item.

Requesting assistance from the bomb squad is standard protocol for potentially suspicious devices, providing specialized training and equipment to safely evaluate items, PPD said.

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