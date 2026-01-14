Palm Valley Academy wins FBI Safe Online Surfing challenge award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — FBI Jacksonville congratulates Palm Valley Academy on being named the FBI Safe Online Surfing winner for November 2025 in the Sharks category. More than 100 students from the school completed the online safety test, marking the fifth consecutive year Palm Valley Academy has won this award.

Palm Valley SOS Award Presentation (FBI Jacksonville)

“FBI Jacksonville is proud of the hard work and dedication put in by all the students to earn this award,” said FBI Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Jason Carley. “As the FBI continues to see an increase in crimes that begin online, more schools are also becoming involved in this program. It provides so many good lessons for our young people and if we can get just one person who remembers what they’ve learned and that prevents them from being a victim, then that’s worth it.”

FBI-SOS is a free, online, educational program for children in third through eighth grade. The SOS program teaches young people about web terminology and how to recognize secure and trustworthy sites. Other lessons cover how to protect personal details online, create strong passwords, avoid viruses and scams, be wary of strangers and be a good virtual citizen. Students in third through eighth grades and their parents can visit the island that corresponds with their grade level and surf through activities that teach how to recognize hazards and respond appropriately.

To enter the national competition and participate in testing, teachers can register an eligible class and administer the online test. Teachers manage all aspects of student participation in the FBI-SOS Challenge—the FBI does not collect or store any student information. Once registered, teachers create classes and a test key for each student and track student performance.

The program launched in 2012, and since then, the site has had more than 13 million visits, with more than one million students participating in the program.

For more information, visit here.

