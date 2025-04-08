‘Pam Rock Act’ advances in the Florida House as lawmakers eye new restriction on dangerous dogs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill dedicated to the memory of Pam Rock, the postal worker killed by a pack of dogs in 2022, is one step closer to becoming law after passing its second of three Florida House committees Tuesday.

Every year in Florida, 600 people are hospitalized due to dog bites and roughly two lose their lives, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

Pam Rock was 61 when she was attacked and killed by a pack of five dogs in an Interlachen neighborhood.

Now, nearly three years later, Florida lawmakers are hoping to prevent future dangerous dog deaths.

The “Pam Rock Act” would make several changes to the state’s dangerous dog statute, requiring owners of dogs deemed dangerous to keep the animals properly fenced in or in an enclosure and have them microchipped.

It would also require animal control to hold dogs during dangerous dog investigations where the animal has bitten someone or chased them in an aggressive manner, unprovoked.

Owners of dangerous dogs would have to obtain $100,000 of liability insurance, and could face fines of up to $1,000 for violations.

Pam’s older brother Thomas Rock testified in support of the bill on Tuesday.

“She, like the other dangerous dog victims, was female and was either very young or very old. Pam was kind of, I’m her older brother, I’m one of older ten brothers, so, I was always picking on her and she was always making our life better,” Thomas said. ”This particular bill does six wonderful things that protects victims and prevents dogs from tearing them apart.”

The bill passed with unanimous support Tuesday.

It still has one more committee stop in the House and the Senate, before it will be ready for floor votes.

