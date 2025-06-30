Local

Panhandle beachgoer finds cocaine with Looney Tunes character on packaging

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
(Courtesy of the Walton County Sheriff's Office)
WALTON COUNTY, Fla — When walking along the shoreline, beachgoers tend to see a variety of things wash ashore, like seaweed, a message in a bottle, or seashells. However, for one beachgoer in the panhandle, they found something a little more...powdery.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, one beachgoer found nearly half a million dollars of cocaine washed up on a beach. In a post on the social media platform X, the sheriff’s office says the 25 kilograms of cocaine had a picture of the Looney Tunes character Yosemite Sam.

"While enjoying our beautiful beaches, if you come across any square groupers, PLEASE call [the Walton County Sheriff’s Office] immediately and DO NOT touch suspicious packages. The contents could be extremely harmful," says the Sheriff’s Office in the post.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says the drugs were confiscated and logged into evidence.

