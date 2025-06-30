Panhandle beachgoer finds cocaine with Looney Tunes character on packaging

WALTON COUNTY, Fla — When walking along the shoreline, beachgoers tend to see a variety of things wash ashore, like seaweed, a message in a bottle, or seashells. However, for one beachgoer in the panhandle, they found something a little more...powdery.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, one beachgoer found nearly half a million dollars of cocaine washed up on a beach. In a post on the social media platform X, the sheriff’s office says the 25 kilograms of cocaine had a picture of the Looney Tunes character Yosemite Sam.

This morning, a beachgoer discovered nearly a half a million dollars of cocaine washed up on a Walton County Beach.



The 25 kilos marked with Yosemite Sam were confiscated and logged into evidence.



While enjoying our beautiful beaches, if you come across any square groupers,… pic.twitter.com/5n5hFUtyy6 — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) June 29, 2025

"While enjoying our beautiful beaches, if you come across any square groupers, PLEASE call [the Walton County Sheriff’s Office] immediately and DO NOT touch suspicious packages. The contents could be extremely harmful," says the Sheriff’s Office in the post.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says the drugs were confiscated and logged into evidence.

© 2023 Cox Media Group