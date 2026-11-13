Parents look, listen, ask questions about consolidation of three Northside elementary schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pickettville Elementary, Reynolds Lane Elementary and S.A. Hull Elementary are set to merge in about nine months in a new building on the Northside.

The building, which is currently under construction, is planned to accommodate about 1,000 students by the first day of the next school year in 2027-2028.

Duval County Public Schools officials recently presented an update on the consolidation project to local parents, who raised questions about staffing, teacher qualifications and help for families making the change.

District leaders expect construction to finish on schedule, but parents want to make sure their concerns are addressed before the move occurs.

Mable Owens, a parent of a gifted Pre-K student at S.A. Hull Elementary, said smaller school settings offer valuable community connections for young children.

“I think, honestly, they’re probably still figuring things out,” Owens said. “SA Hull is a smaller school and there’s an essence to that, that you kind of know everybody and the kids know each other. So, I’m going to be hopeful.”

Owens also expressed concerns regarding teacher certification and classroom quality based on her family’s previous experiences.

“I do feel like there should be a real teacher in there that’s certified and that even if they are certified that they care,” Owens said.

“And they’re showing that through benchmarks and testing and engagement. And I don’t think that that’s the last couple years. That’s not been the case for me and my children.”

School board member Reginald Blount acknowledged that consolidating schools creates challenges for students and teachers, noting that district leaders are working to address staffing needs.

“Kids get used to that especially at the elementary school level and the district will be working on that,” Blount said. “Those teachers will have an opportunity to come to school and hopefully it will be a good transition.”

District officials are also searching for a principal for the new school campus. The position has been posted and leaders plan to select a principal in January.

Transportation registration for students will open in April. New zoned school boundaries will officially take effect in the fall of next year.

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