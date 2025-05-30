Park enhancements are underway in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Exciting new park projects are in progress at Jacksonville Beach.

An 8-foot-wide pathway is being created at Fountain View Park, improving access for pedestrians and increasing the enjoyment for both cyclists and walkers.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The new pathway will connect to the senior center.

A new playground is set to be built at Carver Center, providing families with a safer and more enjoyable environment than the previous one.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the City of Jacksonville Beach, the playground will be completed by July 4.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.