Park enhancements are underway in Jacksonville Beach

By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Exciting new park projects are in progress at Jacksonville Beach.

An 8-foot-wide pathway is being created at Fountain View Park, improving access for pedestrians and increasing the enjoyment for both cyclists and walkers.

The new pathway will connect to the senior center.

A new playground is set to be built at Carver Center, providing families with a safer and more enjoyable environment than the previous one.

According to the City of Jacksonville Beach, the playground will be completed by July 4.

