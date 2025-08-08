Parker Washington is ready to take the next step for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The injury bug struck the Jaguars hard last season, particularly so at the receiver position. What was once supposed to be a combination of Gabe Davis, Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and Brian Thomas Jr quickly turned into Thomas Jr, Brenton Strange, and Parker Washington.

The Jaguars top receivers consisted of a rookie and two unproven second-year Penn State Nittany Lions. As Benjamin Franklin said, “Out of adversity comes opportunity.” That couldn’t have been more the case for Parker Washington.

The Jaguars’ young receiver stepped up in a big way, hauling in 32 receptions for 390 yards and three touchdowns. He actually finished second on the team in touchdowns and fell just behind Brenton Strange in yards.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

Over the last six games of the season, Washington racked up 22 receptions, 272 yards and three touchdowns. Over a full 17-game season, that would equate to 62 receptions, 770 yards and 8.5 touchdowns.

Jaguars’ offensive coordinator Grant Udinski spoke highly of the third-year receiver, “When you see a guy who can win consistently against man coverage and match coverage, tight coverage like that, make plays on the ball, attack the ball with his hands, those are encouraging for the play caller.”

Washington filled in nicely, despite primarily playing outside receiver due to injuries. He’s much more comfortable in the slot, however, he still managed to perform for the Jags nonetheless.

He’s most dangerous after the catch where his 0.22 missed tackles forced per reception led the Jaguars in 2024.

Washington is ready to prove he’s more than a slot, “We’re moving guys around. That has been so fun to be a part of, so fun to watch as guys are able to show how versatile they can be. For me today, being able to play outside, make some big plays, that’s exciting.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I know I can be more than just a slot and it’s exciting to be out on the outside and make plays and be just as effective on the outside as I am in the slot,” Washington added.

Despite his smaller stature, he’s been remarkably good as a contested catch receiver throughout his career. In his two seasons, Washington has caught seven of his 12 contested catch opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus.

His impact was felt beyond his play as a receiver. Washington actually led the NFL with an average of 24.0 yards per punt return last season, including a 96-yard punt return for a touchdown. He figures to return as the Jaguars primary return specialist this season.

The Jaguars’ receiving corps are much deeper and more talented than in season’s past, however, Parker Washington has been turning heads all camp. He’s making a name for himself and forcing the Jags coaching staff to take notice. Chop wood, carry water.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.