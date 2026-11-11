Parker’s Kitchen opens first Florida store in Yulee during 50th anniversary

YULEE, Fla. — Convenience store and gas station chain Parker’s Kitchen opened its first Florida location Wednesday in Yulee to serve the “fast-growing metro Jacksonville market,” according to a news release from the company.

The new store, located at 75970 William Burgess Blvd. near the intersection of Interstate 95 and Highway 200, serves as the company’s 118th location overall.

Before the opening of the Yulee store, the closest Parker’s locations to the Jacksonville area were in Kingsland and Brunswick, Ga.

The strategic expansion into north Florida serves as a capstone for the convenience store and food service company’s 50th anniversary year. Founded in Midway, Ga., in 1976 and headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s Kitchen operates retail stores across Georgia, South Carolina, and now Florida.

Parker’s Kitchen founder and Executive Chairman Greg Parker highlighted the company’s entrance into the state as a major landmark.

“We’re excited to welcome our newest customers in north Florida to Parker’s Kitchen,” Parker said. “Opening our first store in Florida is a significant milestone for Parker’s Kitchen and an ideal way to celebrate our company’s 50th anniversary. Over the past five decades, we’ve been committed to serving customers across Georgia and South Carolina, elevating the convenience store experience and being a great partner to the communities we serve. We are thrilled to bring that experience to Florida.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The new Yulee facility features “signature Lowcountry-inspired architecture, charming gas-lit lanterns, high-end fixtures, designer lighting and spotless restrooms,” the release said. Outside the store, customers have access to competitively priced fuel. Inside, the store provides bean-to-cup coffee, dispensed beverages, Chewy Ice, and a wide selection of convenience items.

The store offers indoor dining options, as well as electronic ordering kiosks for customer convenience. Parker’s Kitchen serves Southern-inspired meals prepared fresh on-site daily, featuring a hot bar for breakfast, lunch, and dinner alongside grab-and-go items. Menu offerings include breakfast biscuits, made-from-scratch mac ‘n’ cheese, daily specials, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and hand-breaded, never-frozen, antibiotic-free chicken tenders.

The retailer operates the Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which currently includes 650,000 members and has saved customers more than $30 million, according to the news release. Companywide, Parker’s Kitchen employs nearly 2,000 team members across Georgia and South Carolina, completing more than 1.2 million customer transactions each week.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The company has received multiple industry honors, including being named Convenience Store Chain of the Year by Convenience Store Decisions, which is considered the industry’s highest honor. USA TODAY has recognized the business twice as a Top Workplace and the company was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies for the ninth time in August. Additionally, Parker’s Kitchen has donated more than $30 million to charitable causes aimed at supporting education, reducing childhood hunger, expanding health care access and assisting local veterans.

Prior to opening the Yulee store, Parker’s Kitchen recently expanded its footprint by opening new locations in Columbia, S.C.; North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Lexington, S.C.

Parker’s Kitchen plans to open additional stores across north Florida in 2027 to expand its presence to serve customers throughout the Southeast.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.