Parrot Heads Beach Bash returns to Amelia Island

Fernandina Beach, Fla. — The Florida Alzheimer’s Association announced on Tuesday, the Annual A1A Parrot Heads Club Beach Bash is back this year.

This will be their 29th Beach Bash and is happening now on Amelia Island.

The music fest will run from June 12–14 at SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Fernandina Beach.

A bonus performance wraps things up June 15 at the Green Turtle Tavern.

The public will be able to see live Trop Rock bands, poolside fun, and indoor concerts all weekend long.

This event will help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville this November.

Organizer Kelly Connerton says the cause is personal. Her Aunt Sally passed away from Alzheimer’s, and she hopes this event helps bring awareness and support.

It’s all part of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

