Part-time Douglas Anderson employee removed after report of ‘inappropriate conduct’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another employee has been removed from Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville.

In an email sent to parents on Tuesday, Principal Timothy M. Feagins said in part, “we were notified recently of a report of inappropriate conduct from a previous school year involving a part-time staff member.”

The employee’s name was not released, as the “matter is still under investigation,” Feagins said.

At least six teachers have been removed from Douglas Anderson in recent years.

All of those cases involve claims and convictions of inappropriate behavior with students. The most recent case was in August.

In June, former teacher Jeffrey Clayton was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual misconduct with a student.

Also in August, we told you about an investigation into the former principal and vice principal for not properly reporting accusations.

Here is the full text of the email that was sent to families by Feagins on Tuesday:

“Dear Douglas Anderson families,

“I believe we have established a spirt (sic) of trust and transparency in our school community. In that spirit, I wanted to share with you that we were notified recently of a report of inappropriate conduct from a previous school year involving a part-time staff member. Because this is an active investigation, I am limited in what I can share. I can share that this staff member, who was serving in a part-time capacity, has been released from their position at Douglas Anderson. As this matter is still under investigation, we are not naming this individual. I want to assure you that we will continue to take appropriate action following a full investigation. Please know that maintaining the safety of our staff and students and building trust within our school community remain my highest priorities.

“Sincerely,

Timothy M. Feagins,

Principal"

